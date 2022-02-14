The Ambassador Bridge reopened to traffic and trade this weekend after it was shut down for nearly a week.
To protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions, truckers created a blockade at the bridge that links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
The shutdown impacted Michigan’s economy as manufacturing plants were forced to stop production due to a shortage of parts and agricultural exports were delayed or blocked.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement about the reopening of the international bridge:
“This is a win for Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs and for businesses who can get back to shipping their products and produce. It’s time to get traffic and trade moving across North America’s busiest land border crossing again. I will always stand with every hardworking Michigander and do whatever it takes to ensure that our businesses can keep humming along.
I want to thank the unified coalition of business leaders and organizations representing working men and women on both sides of the border for coming together to get this resolved. And I appreciate the U.S. and Canadian governments for hearing Michigan’s concerns loud and clear and stepping up to reopen the bridge. We will all continue closely monitoring the situation to ensure that traffic safely and swiftly moves across the Ambassador Bridge.
It’s important to ensure that this does not happen again. I will work to protect the economic freedom and well-being of families and businesses in Michigan. We’ve made incredible progress to grow Michigan’s economy together, adding 220,000 jobs year over year. I know we can keep this momentum going, create good-paying jobs, and lower costs to help families and businesses thrive.”
The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing, carrying 25 percent of all trade between the two countries. The Michigan Department of Treasury estimates 10,000 commercial vehicles cross the bridge each day with $325 million of goods. Approximately $50 million comes from automotive parts. Nearly 30 percent of the annual trade between Michigan and Canada comes across the Ambassador Bridge.
