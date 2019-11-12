Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for a special election to fill the vacant House of Representatives seat left by Sheldon Neeley.
Neeley resigned from his position after he was elected as the mayor of Flint. Neeley was sworn into his new office on Monday, Nov. 11.
On Nov. 12, Whitmer called for a special primary election and special election to fill the position for the 34th District.
Whitmer outlined the following schedule for the election, with all deadlines at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
- Nov. 19 - Last date for Democratic and Republican party candidates to file affidavits of identity and nominating petitions or filing fee.
- Nov. 22 - Last date for Democratic and Republican party candidates to withdraw.
- Dec. 11 - Last date for candidates without political party affiliation to file qualifying petitions and affidavits of identity.
- Dec. 16 - Last date for candidates without political party affiliation to withdraw. Deadline is 4 p.m.
- Jan. 7 - Special primary election.
- Jan. 7 - Last date for minor parties to hold conventions to nominate candidates; filing deadline is one business day after the conclusion of the convention.
- March 10 - Special election.
