During a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on President Donald Trump and the federal government for assistance.
She said it's time for Congress to pass legislation to help families, as well as state and local governments.
Whitmer said Congress needs to pass a recovery package to support state governments, families, frontline workers, and small business owners.
Unemployment claims are on the rise and it is not time to slash benefits, she said.
