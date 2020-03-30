Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health, updated Michigan residents on the state of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, March 30.
As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, there were 5,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 132 deaths related to the virus.
"We know this number is going to continue to go up," Whitmer said, adding the state will not see the benefit of the aggressive efforts being made for a little while.
Whitmer wanted to remind residents the 132 deaths is more than a statistic.
"Each of these 132 Michiganders who lost their lives had stories, and families, and loved ones," she said. "We can't lose sight of that."
Khaldun acknowledged the virus is spreading rapidly in Michigan, with an 1,800 increase in positive cases in just two days.
"We are still in the early stages of spread in Michigan and cases have not yet peaked," Khaldun said, adding the recent models suggest the peak is several weeks away.
However, several hospitals in the state are already at capacity, Khaldun said.
"We need to utilize alternative, non-traditional sites of care," Khaldun said.
That is why the state is transforming the TCF Center in Detroit into a hospital.
The state is also asking medical professionals to respond to the crisis. They can sign up here to help.
The most important thing everyone can do is stay home and stay safe, Khaldun said.
"No one is immune to this disease," she said. "This is not the time to have extended family gatherings."
As for resources, Khaldun said the state is going to need thousands of more ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients.
"We must all work together as Michiganders," Whitmer said. "We will get through this together."
Whitmer also signed two supplemental budget bills that will provide $150 million in new state funding for the response to COVID-19.
Whitmer, along with Senator Mike Shirkey, Senator Jim Ananich, Rep. Lee Chatfield, and Rep. Christine Greig, issued the following joint statement:
“Residents across the great state of Michigan need to know that the Executive and Legislative branches of state government are working together to do whatever is necessary to ensure an effective response to COVID-19. Today’s signing of two supplemental budget bills will provide new state funding of $150 million to bolster response efforts. To date, the state has already expended more than $130 million to secure more than 20 million masks, more than 2,000 ventilators, nearly 9 million ounces of hand sanitizer, more than 255,000 boxes of gloves, 2.4 million gowns, more than 2,000 beds, 210,000 testing supplies, 3,000 thermometers, 185,000 face shields, 22,000 cartons of disinfecting wipes, as well as other needed supplies. The additional funding provided today, along with the supplies and funding provided by the federal government, helps ensure that Michigan has the necessary resources to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
