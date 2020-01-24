Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was chosen to deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the important work the Whitmer Administration is doing every day to build a stronger Michigan for everyone, from cleaning up drinking water, to improving education and skills training, to fixing the damn roads," Whitmer's office said in a statement to TV5.
The announcement was made on Friday, Jan. 24 by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
“Since day one, Gov. Whitmer has rolled up her sleeves to get things done for the people of Michigan,” Pelosi said. “During her time in public service, she has led the charge to expand health care to hundreds of thousands of people, expand protections for hard-working middle-class families and ensure clean drinking water in our communities. Her decades of hard work on behalf of the people should serve as a model for our nation. She’s a forward-looking leader who is laser-focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders and is uniquely qualified to deliver Democrats’ message of progress for all Americans.”
Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“Across the country, Democrats are staying focused on building a stronger, more sustainable country for future generations” Whitmer said. “As leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure a safe, healthy future for our children and families, and that’s exactly what we’re working toward in Michigan. That means protecting our environment from the harmful effects of climate change, ensuring a great public education that gets our kids on a path to a good job that they can raise a family on, and keeping them healthy by expanding access to quality, affordable health care and protecting those with pre-existing conditions. This response is an exciting opportunity to show the American people that not only are Democrats getting things done for them, but also for future generations to come.”
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will deliver the Spanish language response.
