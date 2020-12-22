Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted clemency for Flint resident Michael Thompson after reviewing recommendations and applications by the Michigan Parole Board.
On May 31, 1996, Thompson was sentenced to 40 and 60 years in prison for firearms possession by a felon.
Thompson sold three pounds of marijuana in the 90s and when authorities raided his home, they found guns. He wasn’t legally allowed to own any.
He served 22 years of a sentence, which had the earliest release date of 2038.
He's received support from the state attorney general and local prosecutors.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) made a statement after Whitmer announced she is commuting the sentence of Thompson.
“This is tremendous news for Mr. Thompson and his friends and family. It’s hard to stomach that a man who was booked on drug charges in the nineties could still be incarcerated in 2020, by a state that had since legalized the use of recreational marijuana,” Ananich said. “He is now an elderly man and has grandchildren he’d like to spend time with. I, along with thousands of people who were shocked by Mr. Thompson’s absurdly long sentence, have petitioned the governor’s office on his behalf and we applaud her for doing the right thing by granting him clemency.”
Based on the Michigan Parole Board affirmative recommendations, Lawrence Cadroy, Lorenzo Garrett, and Larry McGhee also received commutations from Gov. Whitmer for their non-violent sentences.
Whitmer released a statement about the four commute sentences.
“As a former prosecutor, I recognize how critical it is to take steps toward a smarter and more equitable justice system. Over the last two years, we’ve worked with leaders on both sides of the aisle to make tremendous progress to give people a second chance, from reforming civil asset forfeiture to becoming a national leader on expungement. These commutations offer a second chance to four individuals who have accepted responsibility and paid their debts to society and whose sentences span decades for non-violent offenses,” Whitmer said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but today is a step in the right direction, and I’m confident that Michigan can continue to be a national leader in smart justice.”
A commutation reduces a person’s sentence but does not nullify the underlying conviction.
All four individuals have received a commutation making them immediately eligible for subsequent release consistent with state law and parole consideration.
