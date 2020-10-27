The number of COVID-19 cases is surging statewide.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said government action isn’t out of the question.
“We still have the ability, which we don’t want to have to use, to dial things back. And if the numbers keep going the way that they are, that might be necessary. That’s what we’re trying to avoid,” Whitmer said.
She fears the effects a rally, like the President Donald Trump rally in Lansing on Tuesday, could have on the state.
“Coming to states like Michigan where our numbers are heading in the wrong direction already and doing events like this just exacerbates the problem,” Whitmer said.
Also on the Trump topic, Whitmer said he has spent too much time dividing the nation, rather than fighting the virus.
“He’s said before that it’s like we’re in a war. We are in a war. But that war is not with each other. That war is with a virus and we all have to rally to this challenge,” Whitmer said.
Her focus right now is on voter safety with the election just one week away.
“We want to get an accurate count and we want to keep people safe. We’ve taken all sorts of measures to do exactly that and I feel very good about the prospect that we will all stay safe,” Whitmer said.
Authorities believe the alleged kidnapping plot targeting Whitmer had an election day deadline. The governor hopes justice is served.
“Domestic terrorism is not acceptable. It doesn’t matter who the group targets. That is unacceptable in the United States of America,” Whitmer said.
