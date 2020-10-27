President Donald Trump’s rally in Lansing on Tuesday has both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and physicians statewide concerned for what could unfold following it.
“We have seen that when these rallies happen, often times there are COVID cases that come out of them. We know this is inherently dangerous to have groups of people closely together, very few masks worn. That’s where COVID is the most dangerous,” Whitmer said.
Masks are provided and encouraged at the rallies, but Dr. Stephanie Markle – a critical care surgeon in Kalamazoo – said the risk is only higher now as COVID-19 cases surge statewide.
“Because cases are going up in Michigan, the likelihood increases that some of the people at the president’s rally have COVID-19. And so does the risk that they will infect other people,” Markle said.
Whitmer emphasizes the virus is a non-partisan issue and it’s up to Michiganders to combat it.
“COVID-19 doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. It is a threat to every single one of us and that’s why we’ve got to be smart and we got to get these numbers down,” Whitmer said.
Dr. Farhan Bhari fears a rally will not aid in lowering those numbers.
“President Trump’s rally will put people at risk. When people crowd together and a disease is spreading rapidly in the community, that’s asking for trouble,” Bhari said.
It’s trouble Whitmer said could be avoided.
“If the president spent half as much time working on COVID-19, we would be saving lives. If he spent half as much time doing that as he spends dividing our nation and ridiculing people who don’t agree with him and whipping up division, I think we would be much stronger as a nation,” Whitmer said.
