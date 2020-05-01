Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order allowing the resumption of some types of work on May 7.
Executive Order 2020-70 states jobs that present a low risk of infection, including construction, real-estate activities, and work that is traditionally and primarily performed outdoors can resume next week.
“The vast majority of Michiganders are still doing their part to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. That’s good, but we must keep it up,” said Governor Whitmer. “As part of our MI Safe Start Plan, we are bringing business and labor leaders together to ensure that while we lift some restrictions on the previous Stay Home, Stay Safe order, we are also protecting workers and their families from the spread of this virus. I want to be clear: we must all continue to stay home and stay safe as much as possible. If we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”
The governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order remains in effect until May 15, 2020. Under this order, Michiganders still must not leave their homes except to run critical errands, to engage in safe outdoor activities, or to go to specified jobs. Executive Order 2020-70 also requires businesses to adopt measures to protect their workers against the spread of COVID-19.
“The data shows that we’re ready to lift some of these restrictions while also encouraging Michiganders to continue doing their part under the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “The steps the governor is taking today will help ensure protections for workers and their families from COVID-19 while allowing for work in lower-risk fields to resume. We will keep monitoring the data closely and work with our partners across state government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
“We are grateful for the governor’s commitment to protecting working people and their families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Pat Devlin, Secretary Treasurer of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council. “Our dedicated building tradesmen and women are ready to get back to work, and we’re glad the governor has taken steps today to help ensure their safety. We are excited to continue working with Governor Whitmer as she continues to take action on behalf of working families.”
Under the order, construction sites must adopt a set of best practices to protect their workers from infection. Those practices include:
• Designating a site supervisor to enforce COVID-19 control strategies.
• Conducting daily health screenings for workers.
• Creating dedicated entry points, if possible, or issuing stickers or other indicators to assure that all workers are screened every day.
• Identifying choke points and high-risk areas (like hallways, hoists and elevators, break areas, water stations, and buses) and controlling them to enable social distancing.
• Ensuring sufficient hand-washing or hand-sanitizing stations at the worksite.
“With an eye towards Michigan’s economic recovery, leadership representing the full spectrum of the construction industry have been working diligently and cooperatively to outline processes and practices that will allow us to safely get back to work,” said Ryan Maibach, President & CEO of Barton Malow and member of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council. “The construction industry is entrenched in a culture of safety, and as we return to work, we are developing and implementing new best practices that further emphasize the well-being of our workers and Michigan’s citizens.”
The Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan state director Jeff Wiggins issued the following statement:
“The Governor’s continued ban on safe construction work has been devastating for Michigan’s construction workforce and their families. These craft trade professionals are glad she’s ending her lockout and are excited to get back to work – safely – building Michigan’s future."
The City of Saginaw announced that they will be available to assist citizens and contractors in obtaining the required permits as construction resumes.
Beginning May 4 a limited number of Inspections Division staff members will return to work and will be available via phone at (989) 759-1530 for assistance. You can also email permits@saginaw-mi.com.
Last week, the governor signed Executive Order 2020-59 to require people to wear homemade face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces. This requirement is still in effect under Executive Order 2020-70.
