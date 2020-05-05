Michigan's governor is continuing to encourage everyone to adhere to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
"It is really incumbent on all of us to do what we know to be the right thing. And the good news in this moment is the vast majority of people are taking this very seriously," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
But Whitmer acknowledges not everyone is complying with her stay home stay safe executive order.
The TV5 newsroom has received tips that at least one business opened its doors to customers in spite of the executive order. Today we asked Whitmer about what she is doing to make sure all businesses comply.
<<WATCH: One-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer>>
“The vast majority of businesses are licensed by the state and so I would encourage businesses to take our order seriously,” she said. “That this is not a matter to be taken lightly. This is a public health crisis."
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also sent a letter to all local law enforcement across the state telling them Whitmer's stay home stay safe executive order is enforceable.
Nessel urged police throughout the state to continue their enforcement efforts. As for Whitmer, she hopes Michigan residents will do the right thing and adhere to the order.
"And if they don't and they fight the law and continue to congregate in ways that are dangerous and spread covid-19, we're all going to pay a price for that behavior,” Whitmer said. “And that's why every one of us needs to keep doing our part."
After all, Whitmer says, covid-19 isn't going anywhere for a while. She wants all of us to know that we're not out of the woods yet.
"We've made this sacrifice. Let’s see this through and make sure that it wasn't all for naught by just simply dropping social distancing," she said.
