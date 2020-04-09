Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities on Thursday, April 9.
The task force will include leaders across state government and healthcare professionals from communities hit the hardest by the spread of coronavirus.
As of April 9, more than 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan were African Americans, the state of Michigan said in a press release, adding only 14 percent of the state's population is African American.
The task force will provide Whitmer with recommendations on how to address the disparity as leaders work to slow the spread of the virus in the state.
“This virus is holding a mirror up to our society and reminding us of the deep inequities in this country,” Whitmer said. “From basic lack of access to health care, transportation, and protections in the workplace, these inequities hit people of color and vulnerable communities the hardest. This task force will help us start addressing these disparities right now as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.”
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II will chair the task force.
“We know that generations of racial disparities and inequality has a detrimental impact on the lives of people across the state,” Gilchrist said. “The coronavirus pandemic has shown this inequity to be particularly true, especially in the Black community, where the health of our friends and family has been disproportionately impacted. That’s why we are taking immediate action to assemble some of the greatest minds to tackle this racial injustice now and in the future.”
