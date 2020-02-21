Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has created a task force aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs.
The Prescription Drug Task Force consists of leaders from the departments of Health and Human Services, Insurance and Financial Services, Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, and members from the Michigan legislature.
The average price of drugs prescribed to treat diabetes, heart disease, depression, and other common conditions have more than doubled in the last six years, the governor’s office said in a press release.
The task force’s job will be to identify strategies and recommend actions that can be taken to increase transparency in the cost of prescription drugs and lower costs for families, the governor’s office said.
“Nobody should have to choose between refilling their prescription and paying rent, but that’s the current reality for too many Michigan families,” Whitmer said. “There are people who are already struggling to get by, who know that any day, they could get a diagnosis that would put them in severe medical debt. That has to change. This task force will take us one step closer to increasing transparency and lowering costs for Michiganders.”
The task force will be housed within the MDHHS.
“Right now, Michigan families are worried about how they’ll fill their prescriptions and put food on the table, or buy warm clothes for their kids to get through the winter,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “Our goal with the Prescription Drug Task Force is to lighten that burden for them. Everyone on this team is dedicated to lowering costs for Michigan families, and they’re ready to get to work.”
The task force will submit a final report to the governor detailing its findings by Aug. 15
