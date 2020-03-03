Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of four task forces on Tuesday, March 3.
The task forces will combat the spread of the coronavirus and assess the impact it may have on Michigan residents.
The task forces are as follows:
The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, covering all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities;
The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, covering the provision of medical and human services, including protecting the healthcare workforce;
The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, covering K-12 public schools and universities and colleges;
The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, covering general economic impact, workforce, supply chain, business continuity, and related issues
“While there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan yet, we must recognize that this virus has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of our lives,” Whitmer said. “From our public schools, colleges, and universities to our businesses and hospitals, we must harness all of the resources we have to ensure we can prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep Michiganders safe. This is a strong, smart team that will make protecting our public health their number one priority and work closely with me to protect the people of our state.”
The move comes days after Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center to help prevent the spread of the disease.
(1) comment
wow!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.