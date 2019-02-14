Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is criticizing a Detroit TV station's decision to broadcast a segment and publish an online story that features people's unflattering and sexist comments on social media about her dress and body during the State of the State speech.
Whitmer tweeted Thursday that the story "was way out of line," before adding: "I'm tough, I can take it."
Fox 2 (WJBK-TV) aired the story Wednesday night about reaction to Whitmer's blue dress.
The Democrat says boys have teased her "about my curves" since fifth grade. She says at a time when women are leading, she hopes people "focus on our ideas and accomplishments instead of our appearance."
The station is defending the story. News director Kevin Roseborough says the station was "taken aback" by the number and nature of many inappropriate Facebook comments on Whitmer's appearance during the speech and decided to "examine them through person-on-the-street interviews and an expert's opinion on the double standard faced by female leaders."
