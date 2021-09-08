The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whiter are declaring September as Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month to celebrate recovery and raise awareness of recovery-oriented systems of care that work to prevent and treat substance use disorders.
“Like other chronic and relapsing diseases, such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease, substance use disorder can be managed successfully,” Whitmer said. “This Alcohol and Addiction Recovery Month, we recommit ourselves to providing Michiganders struggling with substance use disorders with multiple points of care -- from expanded telehealth services to medication assisted therapies. When Michiganders with mental health or substance abuse disorders seek help, they deserve to be met with the knowledge and compassion that anyone can recover and manage their conditions successfully.”
Substance use disorder is a chronic brain disease that causes compulsive drug seeking and use. During the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States, overdoses kill nearly 48,000 people every year. The use of tobacco, alcohol, opioids, and illicit drugs cost the U.S. $820.5 billion annually in costs related to crime, lost work productivity and health care, the state said.
In 2019, more than 1.3 million people in Michigan 12-years-old and older had abused an illicit drug in the past month, and 615,000 people aged 12 and older needed treatment for illicit substance or alcohol use, the state said.
“Recognizing Alcohol and Drug Addiction and Recovery Month allows us to celebrate those who have successfully been able to manage their disease and also highlight the need to provide resources, dignity and treatment to those who are affected by a substance use disorder,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “It’s important to educate Michiganders on how recovery is possible, welcomed and celebrated not just in the present but for the rest of their lives.”
If you or a loved one is seeking care, visit MDHHS - BH Recovery & Substance Use (michigan.gov) or Michigan.gov/Opioids.
