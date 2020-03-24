Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is warning that a Detroit-area hospital system is "almost at capacity" treating people with the coronavirus.
The news came Tuesday as the state's stay-at-home order kicked in to reduce the spread.
The governor told WDET-FM that Beaumont Health, which has eight hospitals in Wayne and Oakland counties, is near capacity and "we have not seen the worse of it yet."
Whitmer has barred employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations. There are exceptions, including grocery stores.
Nearly 1,800 people have tested positive in Michigan for the coronavirus. At least 24 have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.