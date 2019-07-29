Michigan companies bidding to do work for state government will get more of an edge under a change made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
She signed the "Michigan Jobs First" directive Monday at a power-line contractor in the Detroit suburb of Roseville.
She says 70% of state contracts are awarded to Michigan businesses -- a percentage she wants to increase.
Her directive expands the list of factors to determine if a bid from a potential supplier would provide the best value. State officials immediately will take into account the overall economic impact of a bid, workers' wages and benefits, a company's track record of labor and environmental compliance, and its commitment to economically disadvantaged areas.
The state last year issued more than 8,800 contracts worth $2.1 billion.
