Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on Wednesday directing them to investigate what caused the Edenville Dam and Sanford Dam to fail.
She also asked the department to review the larger issue of dam safety in the state and provide recommendations that can prevent this from happening elsewhere.
“This flooding forced thousands to evacuate their homes, destroyed public infrastructure, ruined homes and businesses, and caused major natural resource damage,” Whitmer said. “We must ensure accountability and prevent a disaster like this from happening again. I want to thank the first responders and volunteers who have stepped up to help in this time of unprecedented need.”
On May 19, Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County. That declaration has since been expanded to include Arenac, Gladwin, Saginaw and Iosco counties.
Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump on May 20 asking him to approve a federal emergency declaration for Midland County, which was approved on May 21.
“It warms my heart to see the outpouring of support and generosity for residents in mid-Michigan impacted by this historic flood while in the midst of a global health pandemic,” Whitmer said. “As residents begin the painstaking task of picking up the pieces from this disaster, they deserve to know why these dams failed, uprooting their homes, businesses and lives in the process.”
