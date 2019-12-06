Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flag throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor the 2,400 Americans who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
She says "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day serves as a reminder of the courage and bravery of the men and women at Pearl Harbor, and honors the thousands of Americans who paid the ultimate price during the attack.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position.
The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags should return to full-staff on Sunday.
