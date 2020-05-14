Governor Whitmer has directed that U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to remain lowered at half-staff on May 15 to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day during Police Week to honor officers killed or disabled in the line up duty.
Peace Officers Memorial Day falls within National Police Week which recognizes law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. It is observed from May 10 through May 16.
“Peace Officers Memorial Day is a time to remember and reflect on the sacrifices law enforcement make for our communities every single day to keep our families safe,” Whitmer said. “We witness the great work these professionals do day after day, especially during this pandemic as they have been on the frontlines in our communities. Let us honor the men and women in uniform who have given their lives in the line of duty, of whom we owe a debt that can never be repaid, their memories will never be forgotten.”
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position.
All flags will remain lowered to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
