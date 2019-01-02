Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is directing state employees to immediately report all "imminent" threats to public health, safety or welfare higher up the chain.
The Democrat issued her first executive directive Wednesday, a day after taking office. She was joined by employees of the state Department of Environmental Quality, which came under fire for its role in Flint's water crisis during former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration.
Whitmer says she wants to ensure that state workers are empowered to speak up "when they feel our public health is at risk." Her order tells department and agency directors who receive a report to assess whether there is an imminent threat and to report their decision to Whitmer's chief compliance officer.
"Public health is paramount to anyone's ego, to anyone's agenda and to any one department," Whitmer said. "As governor, one of my principal duties is to protect the health, the safety and the welfare of all Michigan residents."
Whitmer said the directive was not about one instance.
"Of course there are a few examples that could tell you that when there isn't that communication when things get to the decision makers that people can get hurt in the process," Whitmer said.
Whitmer said if there is a public health concern that isn't being addressed according to a department head or director, they must share their concerns with her directly.
"If somebody spots something or if somebody is concerned, we have built a mechanism for that reporting. And we have built in some fail safes, like in case they feel they're not being heard. They have other ways to make sure their message is being heard by the administration," Whitmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.