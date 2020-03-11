Less than one day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan, the World Health Organization upgraded its assessment of the coronavirus to a pandemic.
Those two positive cases have been identified in Wayne and Oakland County.
The CDC has awarded more than $14.5 million to Michigan to support state and local responses to the pandemic.
Whitmer declared a state of emergency in response as well.
“We’re going to make decisions based on the facts as they present and based on best practices,” Whitmer said while declaring a state of emergency.
According to the Michigan State Police’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, “the declaration enables the state to quickly deploy resources, equipment, supplies and personnel to local jurisdictions to support their response to COVID-19.”
The case in Wayne County was a man who traveled domestically. In Oakland County, it was a woman who traveled internationally.
“The country that she traveled to had not reported any cases and the fact that she did become infected in a place that had no cases reported just simply tells you that this is global now and it’s likely everywhere,” Whitmer said.
Which is why the governor’s office made the declaration to prepare the public for when the virus spreads.
“The main goal of these efforts is to slow the spread of the virus, not to stop it. It has moved into Michigan and I urge all Michiganders to take these recommendations very seriously,” Whitmer said.
