Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay at home order on Friday, April 24 until the middle of May, leaving many businesses shut down even longer.
“It’s going to affect us tremendously. We’ve been out of business for over a month now,” said Donovan Ortega, vice president of Shapers and Don Angelos.
He said they have been closed for 36 days.
While some regulations are lightening for some non-essential business owners, salons are not one of them.
“We want to start servicing our customers as quickly and best as we can. But we also wanna make sure that everyone is safe, for our safety and their safety,” Ortega said.
Ortega understands the need for social distancing and believes the extended regulations will help stop the spread of COVID-19. He said it’s still hard when the bills keep coming in.
He said they have filed for PPP loans and are in the process of trying to get approval. Right now, they are focusing on how to reopen the salon when the time comes.
“It’s constantly changing, but we are looking to implement different cleaning procedures, making sure we’re cleaning and sanitizing everything, bringing social distancing regulations while people are in the salon,” Ortega said.
Ortega said they are also discussing having stylists wear face masks when they open up on May 16.
The salon will also extend its hours so they have less people in the salon at once.
But what is it going to be like when everything opens back up? When will things go back to normal for business owners, like Ortega?
“That’s the million-dollar question I think for everybody,” Ortega said. “Who knows. I’m hoping soon. Sooner the better for everybody, but I think the best thing we can do is if you don’t have to go out, don’t,” Ortega said.
