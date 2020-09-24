Early voting kicked off on Thursday in Michigan.
“The science has shown this is a safe, important way to vote and to get your vote counted,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Even in a global pandemic, Whitmer – who has thrown her support behind Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden – is mobilizing Michiganders to get out and vote.
“We want to get people to vote safely and we want to get those votes in early. I wouldn’t throw it in the mail two weeks before election day. We have a lot of tools this year that we didn’t have in elections past,” Whitmer said.
The Michigan Department of State said requests for absentee ballots have shattered records with 2.1 million voters requesting a ballot for the November election.
The governor felt pride in hearing that statistic.
“It is a great way to be safe at home and to vote. Take your time, go through the ballot, and you get it in on time. To see a historic interest and hopefully historic turnout, I think is going to prove Michigan’s voice matters,” Whitmer said.
In the meantime, President Donald Trump encouraged Michiganders to vote absentee and vote early. But he hinted at the possibility of not conceding should Biden win in November.
Whitmer said words and actions like this are disappointing.
“It’s unprecedented, frankly. American people choose our president, not the other way around,” Whitmer said.
She acknowledged the rhetoric coming from the White House about the election may create uncertainty for undecided voters.
She is hopeful more options this year will motivate people to have their voices heard.
“The process is easy and it’s easier than ever. We’re encouraging Michiganders to get their vote in by 10/10/2020. This election has incredible consequences,” Whitmer said.
