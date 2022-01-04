Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to establish the Office of Rural Development within the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
The new office will focus on rural matters, provide guidance on pressing issues in rural Michigan, and offer insight on how the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration can invest in rural communities, the governor’s office stated.
“Rural Michigan is a fundamental part of Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said. “By creating the Office of Rural Development, we are recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities in our rural communities and implementing policies and making investments to put Michiganders first. This new office will play a crucial role in supporting MDARD’s efforts and leading new ones as we all work together to build a more prosperous rural economy.”
“We are committed to investing in our rural communities and businesses through job creation, broadband and infrastructure expansion,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD director. “The new Office of Rural Development will be laser-focused on reinvigorating Michigan’s rural economies and being their partner on the critical issues they are facing.”
A new senior leader at MDARD will run the office and be the state’s point of contact for community leaders on urgent rural issues, Whitmer’s office said.
