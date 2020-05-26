Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Tuesday, May 26 expanding COVID-19 testing sites.
The order expands the type of medical personnel that can order a test. It also creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance order and without charging an out-of-pocket cost.
“We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order will pave the way for more community testing sites to open as we work towards our goal of 15,000 tests administered daily in Michigan. We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis — medical workers, first responders and other essential workers — to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus.”
Under the order, anyone who leaves their home for work or has symptoms of COVID-19 may receive a test at a community testing location without a doctor's order.
You can call 1-888-535-6136 or click here to find an appropriate testing location.
Residents eligible for testing include someone who:
- Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, including mild symptoms
- Has been exposed to a person with COVID-19
- Has been working outside their home for at least 10 days
- Resides in any congregate setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp
