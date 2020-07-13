It’s no shirt, no shoes, no service. Now it has to be no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mask mandate took effect on Monday, July 13.
Whitmer said the COVID-19 numbers are rising. The masks should help limit that spread, but if people still refuse to wear them into businesses, it could be bad news.
“If these numbers keep climbing, we may have to move backwards. And that means shutting some of these retailers. And that’s what I’m trying to avoid,” Whitmer said.
Retailers must refuse service to those not wearing a mask over the age of 5. Those with deep medical issues are also exempt.
“We have laws on the books that you can’t be in a crowded theater and yell fire. The reason you can’t do that is because you’re going to endanger others. That’s what the mask is all about. This isn’t about taking away one person’s freedoms. It’s about ensuring the masses are safe,” Whitmer said.
Safety is also on the minds of retailers. Some are afraid of confronting anti-maskers.
Whitmer said everyone needs to do their part, otherwise COVID-19 could get out of hand.
“We’re gonna see more people die. We’re going to see more people go to the hospital. Doctors and nurses are gonna be under the strain they were in a few months ago. What you see playing out in Florida could be very real in Michigan if too many people drop their guard,” Whitmer said.
