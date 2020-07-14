Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the declaration of emergency after Michigan had nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 14.
Every region in Michigan saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, the state said.
Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-151 on July 14, which extends the governor's emergency and disaster declaration until Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m.
“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan. That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors. And the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state,” Whitmer said. “Today, I signed new emergency and disaster declarations using independent sources of statutory authority to continue saving lives and ensure that the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis have the tools they need.”
Whitmer said residents need to remain vigilant and continue doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus.
“That means wearing a mask over your mouth and nose and practicing safe physical distancing when going out in public. If we all do our part now, there is a greater chance that schools can resume in-person learning in the fall. Be smart, be safe, and mask up," she said.
You can view the complete executive order here.
