Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended two executive orders signed last month.
The executive orders relaxed requirements for public meetings and allowed them to be held remotely and relaxed regulatory requirements for hospitals.
The new orders extend the original orders until May 12.
“By extending these Executive Orders, we can ensure our hospitals and health care centers have the capacity needed to serve the health care needs of all Michiganders, while protecting the health of our local officials and residents by allowing public meetings to be held electronically,” Whitmer said.
