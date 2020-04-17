Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is extending two executive orders aimed at stopping evictions and price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer announced Friday the extension of executive order 2020-18 enhanced restrictions on price gouging in Michigan. Executive order 2020-53 extends the original order through May 15.
The order states no one can sell products for more than 20 percent over what they would have charged for it as of March 9.
Whitmer also extended executive order 2020-19, which temporarily prohibits evictions in the state. The new order, executive order 2020-54 extends the order through May 15.
The governor said evictions could exacerbate the pandemic by having people without shelter.
