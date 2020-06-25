Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday extending an order allowing hearings to be done over the phone or video conference.
The order allows some state administrative hearings to be held over the phone or video conference instead of in-person.
The order is in effect until July 31.
“By extending this executive order, we can protect public health and safety by allowing certain agencies and commissions to conduct their important work remotely, ” Whitmer said. “Many Michiganders have done their part to protect the heroes on the front lines and lower the chance of a second wave, but COVID-19 is still impacting Michiganders across the state. That’s why it is important that we do not let our guard down yet and continue doing our part to protect Michigan families.”
