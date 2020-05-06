Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended an executive order that allows public bodies to meet remotely.
Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-75 on Wednesday, May 6. It expires on June 30, 2020.
“As we continue to flatten the curve, it’s important to give public bodies the flexibility they need to conduct virtual meetings and limit in-person contact,” Whitmer said. “During this ongoing crisis, it’s critical to ensure public officials can continue to do their jobs and meet the needs of residents, while also ensuring meetings remain open, accessible and transparent to the public.”
Under the order, public bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act can use telephone or video conferencing methods to meet and conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, they must meet the following criteria when holding a public meeting electronically:
- Ensure two-way communication for members and the public to hear and address each other when speaking.
- Provide adequate notice to the public of the meeting.
- Post a public meeting notice on their website.
- Permit participants to record or broadcast the public meeting.
- Allow participants to address the public body during a public comment period.
