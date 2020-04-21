Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to extend an order easing some restrictions on pharmacists.
Executive order 2020-56 allows pharmacists to give patients emergency refills of medications for up to 60 days.
It also required insurers to cover early refills for up to 90 days during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pharmacists are also allowed to dispense COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocol under this order.
It only applies to non-controlled substances.
“Allowing Michiganders to have access to the prescriptions they need is essential during this crisis,” said Governor Whitmer. “By authorizing pharmacists to refill up to 60 days of medication for their patients, people can reduce their time traveling and stay home and stay safe to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Pharmacists will also have the discretion to substitute therapeutically equivalent medications without prescriber approval if there are critical shortages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.