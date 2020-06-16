Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-124 extending her previous order which gives pharmacists increased operational capacity and expands access to prescriptions for Michiganders who need them.
Executive Order 2020-124 is effective immediately and continues until July 14, 2020.
“Michiganders have stepped up and done their part to bend the curve and slow the spread of this virus, but there’s more work to do to protect the heroes on the front lines and lower the chance of a second wave,” Whitmer said. “By allowing patients to get a refill of their prescriptions for up to 60 days from a pharmacist, people can help further protect their neighbors from COVID-19.”
Whitmer said Executive Order 2020-124 allows pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days’ worth of supply for patients and require insurers to cover early refills for up to 90 days’ worth of supply during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Whitmer, the order will also allow pharmacists to dispense COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocols.
To view Executive Order 2020-124, click here.
