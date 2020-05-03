This new order replaces the previous order and extends the rules until May 31.
“I know this is a difficult time for families, patients and workers across the state, but we must continue to be diligent in our efforts to slow the spread of the virus,” said Governor Whitmer. “Right now the best we tool we have to save lives is to reduce person-to-person interaction. That is why it is necessary to extend this order and put the health and safety of Michiganders first. I hope everyone in Michigan continues to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The order prohibits any visitors who are not necessary or essential to the services of care from entering health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities.
The order also requires a health screening before entering a facility covered by the order.
