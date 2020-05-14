Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order temporarily suspending evictions on Friday, March 20.
Thursday, May 14 she extended the order until June 12.
Tenants and mobile home owners will be allowed to stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic even if they are unable to stay current on their rent, the state said.
The order also relieves courts from certain statutory restrictions to enable them to stay eviction-related proceedings until after the state of emergency has ended.
“Families across the state are facing a number of uncertainties, from concerns about their health and well-being and that of their loved ones to when their next paycheck will arrive. Worrying about whether they’ll be evicted from their home, apartment or mobile home should not be on this list,” Whitmer said. “This executive order will ease a burden on families struggling to make ends meet and allow them to focus on what’s most important — staying safe and healthy.”
