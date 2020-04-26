Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-61 which relaxes scope practice laws to give hospitals and other health care facilities flexibility needed to deploy qualified physicians, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, nurses, and other health care provides the ability to give critical care needed to combat COVID-19.
Executive Order 2020-61 is an extension to expanded Executive Order 2020-30.
“By allowing qualified, dedicated health care workers to treat COVID-19 patients we can continue to slow the spread of the virus and save lives,” Whitmer said. “In these times of crisis, I am grateful for our brave health care workers who are on the front lines every day protecting our families. We will get through this together.”
Whitmer said the order also reinforces an existing law that protects hospitals and health care workers from liability for taking necessary steps to protect Michiganders during an emergency.
To read Executive Order 2020-61, click here.
