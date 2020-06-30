Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-140 and 2020-141 on Tuesday, June 30.
Executive Order 2020-140 extends the policy that lifts certain requirements of the application process for youth work permits. Executive Order 2020-141 allows local governments to use alternative means, other than mass mailings, to send out hearing notifications.
“It is important that young Michiganders, an essential part of our workforce, have an opportunity to find a summer job, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when many workers must stay home when experiencing symptoms or because they are part of a vulnerable population, and for local governments to continue serving their residents while also practicing social distancing to keep their employees safe,” Whitmer said. “By extending these two executive orders, we ensure our economy can slowly and safely reopen, protect the dedicated men and women on the front lines of this pandemic, and ensure that local government can remain open, accessible, and transparent.”
According to Whitmer, Executive Order 2020-140 allows work permits required by the Youth Employment Standards Act can be mailed, emailed, faxed, or sent via the web rather than the previously required in-person submission.
Whitmer said Executive Order 2020-141 allows notice of any public hearing required to take place under a tax abatement statute that may be provided electronically and by newspaper.
According to Whitmer both orders take effect immediately and continues through Friday, July 31.
To view Executive Order 2020-140, click here.
