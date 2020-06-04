Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-113, which continues to allow certain state administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings.
The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until June 30.
“Michigan has taken some big steps in the past week, but social distancing is still the best tool we have to fight COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “That is why it is important to ensure we can continue to allow certain agencies and commissions to conduct their important work remotely during this ongoing crisis. I urge all Michiganders to work together and do their part to fight COVID-19.”
This also allows the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency, and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone instead of in-person hearings.
The order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on related documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.