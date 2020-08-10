Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two executive orders extending protections for nursing home residents, staff and grocery store workers.
Executive order 2020-168 extends safety protocols at grocery stores and pharmacies, including:
- Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.
- If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.
- Grocery stores and pharmacies must offer accommodations to vulnerable employees, such as low-risk assignments or a leave of absence.
Order 2020-169 keeps infection control protocols in place in nursing homes.
It also protects residents from eviction and employees retaliation if they stay home while exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
“Our fight is not over yet, and that is why I am extending these protections to ensure employees, residents and customers are able to work and live in a safe environment,” Whitmer said.
Both orders are in effect until September 7.
