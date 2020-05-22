Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-100 to extend Michigan’s Safer at Home order until June 12, 2020.
Whitmer’s order also protects Michiganders from the spread of COVID-19 by extending the temporary closure of certain places of public accommodation such as theaters, gyms, and casinos.
Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-99 to extend the state of emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was upheld by Judge Cynthia Stephens on May 21, 2020.
Since COVID-19 was first discovered in Michigan, Whitmer said she has taken swift action to protect Michigan families and workers.
“While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” Whitmer said. “If we open too soon, thousands more could die, and our hospitals will get overwhelmed. While we ﬁnally have more protective equipment like masks, we can’t run the risk of running low again. We owe it to the real heroes on the front lines of this crisis, our first responders, health care workers, and critical workers putting their lives on the line every day to do what we can ourselves to stop the spread of the virus.”
Executive Order 2020-100 also extends the duration of several previous executive orders designed to protect Michiganders and to provide them the support they need.
Whitmer said the extended orders cover protections for workers who stay home and stay safe when they or their close contacts are sick, restoring water service to those whose water has been shut off, the affirmation of non-discrimination policies in the provision of COVID-19 care, and more.
“All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again,” Whitmer said. “We’ve already loosened some restrictions on construction, manufacturing, landscaping, retail, and more. But the worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we've made.”
