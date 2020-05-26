Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-105 adding Iosco County to the state of emergency declaration issued last week for Midland, Gladwin, Arenac, and Saginaw counties after heavy rains caused widespread flooding and resulted in the breach of Edenville and Sanford dams.
“This flooding has caused devastating damage for thousands of residents in impacted areas,” Whitmer said. “I have declared an emergency to provide much needed assistance and have added Iosco county to the emergency declaration to ensure access to critical resources. I want to thank emergency responders in the region for helping to evacuate residents. Let’s all stay safe and take care of each other.”
On Tuesday, May 19, heavy rainfall in Midland County led to the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.
Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County on Tuesday, and on Wednesday at a press conference at Midland High School, she announced that officials had successfully evacuated 10,000 residents from the area, with no casualties.
“My staff has been working closely with county officials in affected areas as the situation has progressed,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). “We will continue to partner with the county to ensure they receive the needed resources to respond and recover from this incident.”
Whitmer said the declaration authorizes the MSP/EMHSD to coordinate state response and recovery efforts.
Whitmer said FEMA approved her request for a federal emergency declaration that will provide additional resources to Midland County to respond to the extreme flooding. She said this initial approval is limited to certain direct assistance from federal agencies to deal with immediate challenges, but could be expanded as the state and FEMA completes the damage assessment.
To read Executive Order 2020-105, click here.
