On Monday, April 27, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending the validity of existing personal protection orders.
Exevcutive Order 2020-63 is for PPOs that would otherwise expire during the pandemic.
“Michiganders who file for personal protection orders due to threats, stalking, and abuse should have peace of mind in their homes during the ongoing health crisis,” Whitmer said. “By extending the expiration of existing personal protection orders, we are helping secure the safety of vulnerable residents as we continue to flatten the curve and plan for Michigan’s resurgence.”
The order takes effect immediately and extends PPOs to July 21, 2020.
“Unfortunately, these victims are particularly vulnerable to stalking and harassment — which is why they sought protection in the first place,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Until today, victims were unable to effectively seek extensions of PPOs during this health care crisis – building upon the anxiety of an already fearful situation.”
