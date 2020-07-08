Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-144 on Wednesday, July 8.
The order extends protections for Michigan residents who have had water service shut off through Dec. 31, 2020.
“From day one, my administration has been focused on building a stronger Michigan by investing in people, their families, their pocketbooks and the infrastructure they rely on,” Whitmer said. “As Michigan families grapple with the impacts of COVID-19 on public health and our economy, our administration is taking proactive steps to ensure that no one has to worry about having access to clean drinking water or losing power during this unprecedented crisis. Extending these protections is the right thing to do, and I remain committed to working with the legislature and our partners in the federal government to develop long-term policy solutions to make water affordable for every family in Michigan.”
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) created a Restart Grant Program to help cities comply with the order and pay for reconnection program. The city of Detroit received a $500,000 grant under the program.
Additionally, more than 2,477 residents have had their water restored during the COVID-19 pandemic under the program, the state said.
Last week, Whitmer signed SB 690 into law. The law includes $25 million for the Department of Health and Human Services to reimburse water utility providers for providing bill forgiveness for past due utility bills and fees incurred by residential water customers during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
“For the health and safety of all, we fully understand the importance of having access to water in your home,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We commend Gov. Whitmer and we are fully supportive of these efforts. The City of Flint will continue to be a partner working for a healthy recovery in the State of Michigan.”
