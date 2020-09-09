Gov. Gretchen Whitmer feels the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams need to be addressed by both presidential candidates visiting Michigan.
In a one-on-one interview with TV5, Whitmer said the resulting catastrophic flooding highlights a nationwide infrastructure problem that only the federal government can fix.
Whitmer said she’s also concerned about the crowd coming to the Trump Rally on Wednesday, Sept. 10. She wonders if people will be there with their masks on.
“And it’s got nothing to do with partisan politics. It’s just simply the epidemiology of this virus,” Whitmer said. “And so I’m hopeful that any of your viewers who are going to be participating in that will do what they need to to protect themselves and mask up.”
Whitmer said the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy go together. She said both were fumbled by President Donald Trump.
“Our outcomes for people lag. Our economy is suffering. We’ve had almost 200,000 deaths because of the bungled response to COVID-19,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer feels that Joe Biden can fix things if he is elected president.
“I do think that Joe Biden’s plan around getting the virus under control, re-engaging our economy in a way that builds it back better, are things that will insure to the individual benefit of Americans everywhere. Certainly to Michiganders,” Whitmer said.
Although Whitmer has done a good job at keeping the numbers low, compared to other states, she fears a second wave.
“And that’s why we just cannot let our guard down. We want to preserve the gains that we’ve made in the last few months. We want to protect lives and keep this economy engaged, and that’s why every one of us has to continue to take this virus very seriously and do our part,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said she’s also concerned about rushing a COVID-19 vaccine after being told to prepare for immediate rollout when it is ready.
“I do think the teasing of this, that there’ll be some magical thing that happens between now and election day is really designed to deceive and mislead the public,” Whitmer said.
As for the final stages in reengaging the economy, Whitmer said she wants to wait and see after reopening gyms and schools. She said no one is more anxious than she is to reopen the economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.