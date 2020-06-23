Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion on Tuesday, June 23 asking the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to delay the opening of gyms.
Judge Paul Maloney, of the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Michigan, previously ordered Whitmer's executive order non-enforceable beginning June 25.
That ruling would allow gyms to reopen on Thursday unless the court of appeals accepts Whitmer's motion to stay the injunction pending appeal.
