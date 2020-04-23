Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Service (DFIS) announced the MiMortgage Relief Partnership with more than 200 of Michigan’s financial institutions.
The partnership will expand measures to make sure that no one experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 will lose their home.
“No one should have to worry about losing their home during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “With the MiMortgage Relief Partnership, Michigan’s credit unions, banks, and lenders have stepped to the plate to help our residents who are suffering financial losses due to COVID-19 by providing a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments.”
Participating financial institutions agreed that they will keep working with impacted borrowers in the following ways:
- Providing affected borrowers with a 90-day grace period for all mortgage payments.
- Providing relief from mortgage-related late fees and charges for 90 days.
- Foregoing new foreclosures for 60 days.
- Refraining from reporting adverse credit scoring information based upon the borrower’s accessing relief.
- Working with borrowers on their specific needs or concerns
Michigan borrowers are encouraged to directly reach out to their financial institution to learn about relief options available.
“While many credit unions have signed on to the MiMortgage Relief Partnership agreement and its intent, other credit unions are not mortgage lenders and instead focus on consumer loans and/or small business loans and are offering these members relief as well,” according to Dave Adams, Michigan Credit Union's League president/CEO.
DIFS said it never advises borrowers to stop making payments on their loans.
The Dow Chemical Employees' Credit Union joined the program.
“No homeowner should have to worry about losing their home during the current public health crisis,” said DCECU President/CEO Michael Goad. “Joining the MiMortgage Relief Partnership was an easy decision for us, as our current mortgage loan relief solutions were already formulated to care for our members during this challenging time, in the same spirit of this partnership.”
DCECU members must contact the credit union to request to be a part of the program.
