Gov. Gretchen Whitmer began the 2021 State of the State with the grim reality of COVID-19.
"We’ve lost 14,411 Michiganders to COVID-19," Whitmer said.
She acknowledged the hardships the virus has brought to the state but added in some optimism about a better future.
She outlined her own and bipartisan accomplishments.
"We took real bipartisan action to get things done for you and your family," Whitmer said.
Despite a worldwide pandemic, the recession it caused, a 500-year flooding event, a nationwide call against racial inequity and a deeply divisive election, she says she was able to create two bipartisan balanced budgets that prioritize public schools, safety, and health.
She talked about the Michigan reconnect program, tuition-free job training and community college for adults.
The Clean Slate legislation made the criminal justice system fairer and expanded opportunities.
She says she protected and expanded health care access and signed bipartisan legislation to end surprise medical billing.
Whitmer also toted the small business relief bill she signed that would give an extra 55 million dollars to those struggling during the pandemic.
“Our economy demands that every child has a great public education,” Whitmer said.
Whitmers says she's signed bills that send support for students with special needs and economically disadvantaged students.
She added she has directed all school to present an in-school learning option by March 1.
Next month, she says they will give out classroom heroes grants up to $500 each for teachers and support staff.
"Last year I announced the rebuilding michigan bonding plan, to create and sustain tens of thousands of jobs,” she said. “To start fixing the damn roads."
The roads were not forgotten.
Whitmer says they have made significant progress with her initiative to repair the roads using bonds, fixing several major expressways and MDOT rebuilt a crucial bridge on US-10 in record time, days after the flood.
Whitmer says she is heavily invested in fixing the water infrastructure and increasing jobs.
Her slogan is going from “fix the damn roads” to “let’s fix the road ahead.”
She says she needs bi-partisan support to get laws in place that will help all Michiganders.
"Let’s focus on what unites us, improve how we talk to each other, and together will fix the damn road ahead,” she said.
Whitmer announced on Wednesday that so far, they have given out over 800,000 COVID vaccines in our state.
She says she is hoping to get at least 70 percent of the population vaccinated as soon as possible. She says they only thing stopping her is the vaccines, which are still in short supply.
