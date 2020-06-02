Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of three governors who testified in front of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Tuesday, June 2.
Whitmer was joined remotely by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The governors testified on their response to COVID-19 and how it pertained to the federal government.
In her opening statement and throughout her testimony, Whitmer largely focused on what she said was a lack of testing supplies from the federal government.
“Since I first declared an emergency in response to this pandemic, my administration has taken aggressive measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, prevent the rapid depletion of the state’s critical health care resources, and lower the chance of a devastating second wave,” Whitmer said. “We need the White House to create a specific, long-term plan outlining how the federal government will ensure we have adequate testing supplies so we can gather the data we need to make informed decisions about re-engaging our economies. And we would all benefit from a guarantee of free testing nationwide coupled with a robust federal messaging campaign to encourage Americans to get tested.”
Whitmer said Michigan currently conducts almost 15,000 tests a day, but it has the capacity to do 25,000 tests a day.
A supply shortage, specifically the swabs needed to perform the tests, is hindering the state's testing response, Whitmer said.
Whitmer also said the federal government should implement a long-term plan to help governors reengage their economies.
“Right now, the language in the CARES Act does not provide states with the flexibility we need to address our revenue shortfalls. A broader solution is needed to provide states with additional support and this critical flexibility. I thank members of the House for their work and hope that Congress and the Administration can come together to get it done," Whitmer said.
