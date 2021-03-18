Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Michigan Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon agreed to waive the confidentiality provision in Robert’s severance agreement, according to a state spokesperson.

Gordon stepped down from his position on Jan. 22. At the time, it was not revealed why he left. About a month later, he agreed to a $155,506.05 separation agreement. The agreement between Gordon and the governor called to drop all claims against the state.

