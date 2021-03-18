Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Michigan Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon agreed to waive the confidentiality provision in Robert’s severance agreement, according to a state spokesperson.
Gordon stepped down from his position on Jan. 22. At the time, it was not revealed why he left. About a month later, he agreed to a $155,506.05 separation agreement. The agreement between Gordon and the governor called to drop all claims against the state.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Department of Public Health and Human Services directo…
Stay with TV5 as this is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.